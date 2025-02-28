Vince McMahon made one of the worst booking decisions in WWE history 5 years ago today

Five years ago today, WWE and the entire world were drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While millions around the world had to stay home, the Stamford-based company continued to entertain fans week in and week out with regular programming, but behind closed doors.

WWE featured the Super ShowDown 2020 five years ago today, where Goldberg shocked the world by winning the Universal Championship from The Fiend. Vince McMahon was in charge of the company then and managed to grab a lot of attention with their constant efforts to entertain the world.

However, for multiple reasons, this decision to crown the Hall of Famer as the new Universal Champion was one of the worst booking decisions in the company's rich history.

The Fiend wasn't ready to lose a match

Bray Wyatt's twisted character, The Fiend, debuted in 2019 and took the world by storm. After several intriguing rivalries, the Fiend defeated Seth Rollins to become the Universal Champion, further enhancing his character.

However, things turned around at Super ShowDown 2020. While highly unexpected, The Fiend lost the match and his Universal Championship to Goldberg, leaving the world in shock. This hurt Wyatt's twisted character, with the roster not having the fear they once had.

Goldberg lost the title very soon

While Goldberg ended up winning the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown, he was set to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. However, the pandemic forced the Tribal Chief to take time off TV to stay home, which led to Braun Strowman replacing the Hall of Famer.

The Monster of All Monsters defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 to become the Universal Champion for the first time in his career, which led to the Hall of Famer returning home. Things would have been different if the Hall of Famer held on to the title a bit longer.

The Universal Championship was buried against the WWE Championship following Goldberg's title run

The Fiend brought massive interest to the Universal Championship with intriguing and cryptic storylines. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre were involved in the WWE Championship feud, which ended up main-eventing the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Following Goldberg's title run, the WWE Championship was elevated compared to the Universal title, which regained recognition after Strowman's victory and his feud with The Fiend. While the Hall of Famer had a World title run in his tank, defeating the cryptic character at that particular time was dubbed a terrible decision by millions around the world.

