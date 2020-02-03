Vince McMahon 'made up' with Superstar's 'amazing' WWE debut

Vince McMahon is WWE's Chairman

Tyson Fury has revealed that Vince McMahon was “made up” with how well he performed in his WWE debut against Braun Strowman in November 2019.

The heavyweight boxer trained for four weeks at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida ahead of his first WWE match, which took place at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

Despite being a novice to the world of professional wrestling, Fury received a lot of praise for his performance after he defeated Strowman via countout in one of the marquee matches of the night.

Speaking to BT Sport to promote his upcoming fight against Deontay Wilder on February 22, the Brit described his WWE experience as “amazing” and mentioned that McMahon was happy with his display.

“The actual show was an absolutely amazing show out in Saudi Arabia. The ring walk was epic and the fight went down really well. I did everything I was supposed to. Vince was made up with it and the whole WWE family were all happy with how things went, and I think it was an amazing debut of a WWE Superstar.”

What’s next for Tyson Fury in WWE?

Tyson Fury has repeatedly stated in recent interviews that he wants to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 after he has fought Deontay Wilder.

However, it is currently unclear when or if that match will ever take place, especially as WWE is now promoting Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre as the main event of this year’s WrestleMania.

