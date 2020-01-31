Vince McMahon makes a bold statement on Becky Lynch's birthday

Vince McMahon and Becky Lynch

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch turned 33 on January 30 and wishes poured in from all corners of the wrestling world. One wish stood out among all though, posted by none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Mr. McMahon posted a tweet via his official Twitter handle, and stated that although Lynch has done it all at this point in time, she is just getting started.

Vince then wished a happy birthday to "The Man". Check out the tweet below:

She’s done it all, but she’s just getting started. Happy Birthday to @BeckyLynchWWE! pic.twitter.com/EmtXqkbBYq — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 30, 2020

Lynch's meteoric rise to the top has been one of the most inspiring wrestling stories in recent memory.

At WrestleMania 34, Lynch was featured in the first-ever Women's WrestleMania battle royal, which was eventually won by Naomi.

A year later, Becky was headlining WrestleMania with the likes of Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. She won the historic match and bagged both the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's belts, and the rest is history.

She went on to land the cover of WWE 2K20 alongside The Big Dog Roman Reigns. The past 10 months or so have seen Lynch taking down opponents one after the other, while maintaining her popularity among the fans.

Lynch still holds the RAW Women's title and is arguably the most over WWE Superstar at the moment.