Vince McMahon makes drastic change to long-standing referee rule

WWE referees are briefed with new rules all the time since the wrestling landscape is always changing and the company is trying to remain one step ahead of the competition.

AEW has changed up some of the biggest wrestling rules, which means that Tag Team wrestlers now have a 10 count whilst Cody Rhodes is able to use his weight belt as a weapon in many of his matches.

Whilst WWE isn't changing up any of their bigger rules, veteran referee Charles Robinson recently revealed as part of an interview on Sean Mooney's Prime Time podcast that Vince McMahon had decided to change the count-out rule.

In the past, referees have been told to continue with their count no matter what, which includes the scenario of a star being outside the ring and not making it back in time. Robinson noted that this has now changed and referees are told to halt their counts at eight if it appears as though a star will not be able to make it back into the ring in time.

Fans have already noticed this a number of times since it now appears that many referees don't count the Superstars at all when they're on the outside.