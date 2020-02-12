Vince McMahon not ruling out dream WWE match involving Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion

Triple H revealed on a media call ahead of NXT TakeOver: Portland that Vince McMahon is not against Brock Lesnar facing Matt Riddle in WWE one day.

A possible match between the two men has been speculated for several years, with Riddle repeatedly stating that his goal is to retire the WWE Champion.

Following the 2020 Royal Rumble, talkSPORT host and Sportskeeda special correspondent Alex McCarthy reported that Lesnar told Riddle backstage at the event that he should stop trying to hype a match because they “will never work together”.

Triple H confirmed during the media call that a conversation between Lesnar and Riddle took place at the Royal Rumble, but he admitted that he was unsure what was said.

He added that McMahon “never said he disapproved” of booking Lesnar vs. Riddle, as he would have been told by the WWE Chairman if the match was never going to take place.

Regarding Riddle’s outspoken comments, Triple H went on to say that the NXT Superstar “writes checks he can cash”, which is a mindset shared by Lesnar.

"Brock is of the mindset that if you write checks you better be able to cash them. Matt writes checks he can cash."

