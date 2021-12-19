When Vince McMahon...was just an announcer

Vince McMahon's WWE has a long history of great announcers. Be it play-by-play men or color commentators, the promotion has had some masterful mic men during its long and storied history.

WWE has boasted the likes of Jim Ross, Jerry 'The King' Lawler, Gorilla Monsoon, Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Tony Schiavone, and Jesse Ventura. Each had their type of charm and left indelible fingerprints all over the big moments they called.

But at one point, WWE's lead man and one of the industry's best announcers was Vince McMahon. His deep delivery and overstated excitement punctuated many a powerslam back in the '70s, 80s, and 90s.

At the time, the promoter chose not to reveal that he was the owner of WWE. McMahon chose to portray himself as just another member of the broadcast team.

Even before transforming into the evil Mr. McMahon character, he was already warning the WWE Universe to 'stand back'

Yes, the guy singing like William Shatner and dancing as if someone forgot to take the hanger out of the back of his shirt is Vince McMahon.

As an announcer, McMahon was more jovial and upbeat than his later crabby and cantankerous character. Always shilling for the good guy, he'd often find himself butting heads with Heenan or Ventura. It made for a great dynamic that had hardly been seen at the time.

It was at this time Vince McMahon began rocking suits that looked like they belonged in a really bad prom photo

Some of the loudest, most obnoxious colors were a part of McMahon's wardrobe. It was sometimes an almost blinding experience to see him on television.

But that was part of Vince McMahon's charm. He was always doing things a bit over-the-top, even while posing as a mild-mannered journalist. He was a carnival barker selling you his circus. When it was on its way to your town, you just had to buy a ticket.

McMahon possessed the sonic skills to make the biggest stars seem larger-than-life or make a meaningless match seem like the main event. His enthusiasm was contagious.

Because he'd later unleash his wildly successful heel character, Vince's work behind the microphone is sometimes forgotten or overlooked. That's a shame because he truly was one of the voices for a couple of generations. He was never the very best in the business, but he provided wonderful memories from behind the microphone.

Do you remember Vince McMahon's days as the top play-by-play announcer? If so, what are your favorite moments? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

