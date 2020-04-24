The Chairman of WWE has provided a positive update

WWE hit a home run with its inclusion of the Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches at WrestleMania 36 this year. While the fans were kept wondering what the stipulations of these two matches could be, the end product left the WWE Universe craving for more. Now, Vince McMahon has provided an important update regarding the future of cinematic-style matches in WWE.

According to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet, The Chairman of WWE has confirmed plans to do more matches similar to the Firefly Fun House and Boneyard bouts going forward during an investors' call on Thursday. He said it will help in making the product feel special.

“It’s interesting to look at what happened once we went to, in essence, our studio which is our Performance Center. There really wasn’t, especially on SmackDown, there really wasn’t that much difference in terms of where we were and in terms of where we are now. It’s a challenging environment, obviously. But nonetheless, you’ve got to take advantage of that challenging environment and somehow make it, obviously, as good as it can. But make it special. So we’ve done certain things we’re gonna do more of. For instance, getting out of that environment and doing, in essence, mini-movies. Like we did at WrestleMania. And many other personality profiles that we can do a whole lot better and will.”

Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches capture the imagination of the WWE Universe

The Boneyard and Firefly Fun House matches were clearly the highlights of this year's WrestleMania. The former featuring The Undertaker and AJ Styles was aired on Night One and the latter between Bray Wyatt and John Cena on Night Two.

The wrestling world was buzzing after seeing the end product and WWE was showered with praise from fans and legends alike.

The Undertaker defeated Styles in the Boneyard match to end a very personal feud between the two. We also saw The Deadman bring back his biker persona.

As for Wyatt, he finally got his revenge for his loss six years ago to Cena at WrestleMania 30 in what was the highlight of Night Two.