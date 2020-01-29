Vince McMahon receives amusing tweet from 6-time WWE World Champion after birthday message

Vince McMahon is the WWE Chairman

Batista has given an amusing response on Twitter after Vince McMahon sent him a message on his birthday.

As is often the case when a high-profile WWE Superstar has a birthday, the WWE Chairman tweeted Batista on January 18 – the soon-to-be Hall of Famer’s 51st birthday – and revealed that he has “deep respect and admiration” for him.

Having failed to spot the tweet 11 days ago, Batista has now responded by light-heartedly telling his former boss that he does not like the picture he used in the tweet.

This tweet got past me somehow but I hope it’s never too late to say thank you. Thanks boss! #DreamChasers P.S. you know I hate that damn picture! 😂 https://t.co/yFgSFarOpO — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 29, 2020

What’s next for Batista in WWE?

In April 2019, Batista lost a No Holds Barred match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 in his first WWE match in almost five years.

Although the match stipulation stated that HHH would be forced to retire if he lost, Batista took to Twitter after the show to confirm that he had just competed in the final match of his career.

The movie star is due to be inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame by his long-time mentor, Fit Finlay, three days before WrestleMania 36 on April 2.

