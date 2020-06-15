Vince McMahon reportedly changed the finish to Asuka vs Nia Jax hours before Backlash

Vince McMahon changed the ending to a top match at Backlash a short while before the event.

The controversial finish will possibly result in a rematch.

At tonight's WWE Backlash PPV, Asuka defended her WWE RAW Women's title against Nia Jax. The ending to the match saw both Jax and Asuka get counted out, leading to The Empress of Tomorrow retaining her belt. As per the latest report from Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon changed the finish to the RAW Women's title match mere hours before the event.

Alvarez stated that his source told him the original finish was to see Asuka pinning Jax, but Vince McMahon changed the plans shortly before the show.

"The impression that I’ve been given…I believe that the original finish was Asuka was gonna pin Nia and for whatever reason, they decided I guess on the day of the show to do a double count-out instead."

Vince McMahon's last-minute decision; future of RAW Women's title

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter had reported this past week that Asuka's next feud, following her rivalry with Nia Jax, will be with Charlotte Flair. This would have required Asuka to come out strong after her match with Jax. A pin over the Irresistible Force would certainly have done that, but Vince McMahon changed the finish for reasons unknown to us at the moment.

Nia Jax made her return to WWE RAW after being on the sidelines for a year due to an injury. She competed in a Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 35 last year, and was out of action soon after.

As for Asuka, she and Kairi Sane lost the Tag Team titles at this year's WrestleMania, but The Empress of Tomorrow bounced back soon after and won the Women's Money In The Bank briefcase at the namesake PPV.

She was handed the Women's title by Becky Lynch the next night on RAW, as "The Man" has taken time off due to her pregnancy. Given how tonight's match between Nia Jax and Asuka ended, it seems like we are in for a rematch sometime down the line.