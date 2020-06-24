Vince McMahon has reportedly given up on Shayna Baszler

Is Vince McMahon giving up on the former champion too early?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn't very high on Shayna Baszler.

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been calling shots for his company for the last several decades and continues to do so even now. Unfortunately, a dominant young WWE Superstar looks to have run out of her luck with Vince McMahon. As per the latest rumors, Vince McMahon has soured on the idea of pushing Shayna Baszler as a legitimate star.

Shayna Baszler has been missing from WWE programming in recent weeks and it is to be seen when does she get her chance to shine. She was the favorite to win this year's Women's Money in the Bank match, but WWE instead decided to go ahead with Asuka as the winner, who was then crowned the RAW Women's Champion the next night.

Vince McMahon in two minds about Shayna Baszler?

Shayna Baszler is arguably the most dominating NXT Champion in the Black and Gold brand's history. She had a highly impressive main roster debut when she defeated Becky Lynch and Bayley in the main event of Survivor Series 2019.

She then entered the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match at the #30 spot and nearly won it before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair. She then entered the Elimination Chamber match to determine Becky Lynch's opponent for WrestleMania 36 and destroyed every other woman in that match to book her ticket to the RAW Women's Championship match at the Show of Shows.

With the kind of booking Shayna Baszler was getting, it looked as if Vince McMahon was looking to build her up as the next big star of the women's division. Unfortunately, she lost to The Man at WrestleMania 36 and has since lost most of her momentum.

After losing the Money in the Bank match, she hasn't been used in any major storyline. While many expected her to challenge Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship, WWE has kept the two apart with Asuka facing the likes of Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, and now Sasha Banks.