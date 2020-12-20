Appearing on his new Ad-Free Shows podcast, former WWE referee Mike Chioda has revealed the reason why Vince McMahon and the WWE re-sign talent, especially if they have badmouthed the company after leaving.

Mike Chioda believes that WWE re-hires Superstars because it is money-related or if they want to exact revenge, and the only way to achieve either is to bring them back to the company.

"Sometimes it’s a money thing. It’s not even who does the job, I think it’s all about the money. I’ve known guys who were in the company and they may have done something wrong years ago or did the company wrong. If they want to get you, they have to hire you back to get you if that makes sense. (h/t Heel By Nature)

Commenting further on the idea of WWE re-hiring people. Chioda said that there have been many times where Vince McMahon has done so with individuals that no one ever thought would return. However, if there is money to be made, McMahon has no problem doing it.

"You think to yourself, that guy will never be back. People who say I’ll never be back, I tell them never say never in this business. If there’s money to be made five years down the road with this guy again, Vince will hire him back. He will make the money and then decide what to do with him after that." (h/t Heel By Nature)

Vince McMahon re-hires stars just so he can bury them

As mentioned earlier, Mike Chioda believes that Vince McMahon and WWE only re-acquire former Superstars to take revenge.

The reason for this is because Vince likes to bury stars who have badmouthed the company, or spoke unwell of it in the past. Chioda revealed that it is the only way Vince McMahon can get to you.

"Once they hire you back, then they can get you. Now they can do what they want with you. Do they want to job you out every week? Do they want you to look stupid? I’ve heard things go down. Unfortunately, sometimes you see somebody that buried the company every which way and talk sh*t about the company." (h/t Heel By Nature)

Mike Chioda makes some interesting points about Vince McMahon and WWE. The practice of re-hiring talent just to bury them is not something new. Either way, it is always a shame to see talented hardworking individuals get the short end of the stick.