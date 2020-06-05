Vince McMahon's backstage perception of Lacey Evans has reportedly changed

The situation was completely different a year and a half ago.

Will this affect Lacey Evans' WWE future on SmackDown?

Vince McMahon and Lacey Evans.

WWE brought up Lacey Evans to the main roster in early 2019 with the idea that she would be pushed as the next big female Superstar. However, WWE has considerably cooled down o her push, and relevant questions have been raised about her status in the company.

On the latest edition of Sean Ross Sapp's Q&A podcast on Fightful Select, SRS was asked about whether Vince McMahon is still high on Lacey Evans.

SRS responded by saying that Vince McMahon is not high on her, but he really was a year ago.

Q: Is Vince still high on Lacey Evans?

SRS: No, but I heard he really, really was a year and a half ago.

What's in store for Lacey Evans' WWE future?

There seems to have been an apparent change in Vince McMahon's perception of Lacey Evans backstage as the Sassy Southern Belle was booked to be in a high-profile RAW Women's title feud with Becky Lynch during her initial days on the main roster.

She lost the feud and was sent to SmackDown, where she again failed to capture the SmackDown Women's title on a few occasions.

Her babyface turn was expected to revitalize her run on the main roster; however, thus far, Lacey Evans has not been able to live up to the hype that was attached to her name when she was called up.

While Vince McMahon may not be high on Lacey Evans right now, there are many hints that point towards WWE saving her up for a future push. Evans was added to the updated SmackDown graphic on the WWE website, which means that the company does consider her to be a featured talent on SmackDown.

Evans also has a solid backstory that the WWE would ideally want to exploit. The former Marine has all the attributes to be a leading babyface of the company, and she has already shown signs of her potential on the Blue Brand.

Lacey Evans took on Sonya Deville in a brief yet impressive match on the most recent edition of the SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for her in the near future.