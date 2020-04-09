Vince McMahon's backstage reaction to current Champion getting a surprise haircut

This top Superstar had a huge character change recently

The SmackDown Superstar had to see Vince McMahon, which is when the WWE Chairman had a look at the haircut

WWE Superstars often change their looks to go along with their new character and give their career a restart. One Superstar who shocked by turning heel over the last year in WWE is Bayley, who turned from the lovable babyface Superstar to a nasty heel.

One thing that the current SmackDown Women's Champion did to emphasize her heel turn was to cut her hair short, getting rid of her previously long-haired look. While speaking to Sporting News, Bayley spoke about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's reaction to her haircut:

"That whole day when I first did it I was like, "Oh, my God, I made a mistake. What did I just do?" I actually had to go see (WWE chairman) Vince (McMahon) to show him my hair. Once he saw it, he was like, "Oh, I love it, looks awesome." Then that calmed me down a little bit. But then I also had to come home to my fiance. He loves long hair and he was like, "Oh, no, I like it, looks good." I was like, "OK, I feel a little bit better about it." So I'd say it took about four days to where I was happy with the choice."

Bayley revealed in the interview that she cut got her hair cut in the arena by a WWE makeup artist on the day of the show. She said that she was at first in shock about her new hairstyle, but she grew to love it. Bayley said she had to "just cut away the old life I was living, so that was the symbolic thought behind" cutting her hair short.

Bayley went public with her new look on the October 11, 2019 episode of SmackDown, where she showed off a new haircut to go along with her darker ring gear. She also destroyed the Bayley Buddies that were a part of her entrance when she was a babyface on WWE television.

It was on that episode of SmackDown where Bayley won the SmackDown Women's Championship after defeating Charlotte Flair. She has gone on to hold the title for over 180 days, and recently defended it at WrestleMania 36.

Bayley had to put her title on the line at The Show of Shows against four other women - Tamina, Naomi, Lacey Evans, and Sasha Banks. The SmackDown Women's Champion prevailed after some help from her friend, Sasha Banks, at the end of the match.