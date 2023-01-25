Vince McMahon's baffling way of punishing wrestlers revealed by WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon made wrestlers change their attire when he knew he no longer needed them, according to Jake Roberts.

Roberts wrestled for WWE between 1986 and 1992 before returning for another spell with the company in 1996. He also briefly worked alongside McMahon on the creative team in 1997.

The latest episode of Roberts' podcast, The Snake Pit, revolved around the 1996 Royal Rumble. The WWE Hall of Famer told a fascinating story about McMahon punishing several wrestlers by advising them to wear baby blue gear:

"What you would get would be a pair of baby blue tights," Roberts said. "Once you got the baby blues, brother, it's humiliation time. I can give you about 20 f***ing people that once they got the baby blue tights, they were on the way out the door. Martel, the Rougeaus, Don Muraco, myself, I got the baby blue, Owen Hart, Hercules, Dino Bravo. That's just to name a few." [52:22 – 53:13]

Asked if other wrestlers knew about the baby blue curse in WWE, the legendary superstar simply replied, "Yes."

Vince McMahon allegedly wanted some wrestlers to look bad

Jake Roberts never found out why Vince McMahon told certain superstars to wear baby blue after he stopped pushing them.

JakeSnakeDDT @JakeSnakeDDT



Get it on all platforms or watch on our YouTube channel at

youtube.com/@snakepitpod The new episode of @SnakePitPod is out now and it’s a look back to my WWF return in 96!Get it on all platforms or watch on our YouTube channel at The new episode of @SnakePitPod is out now and it’s a look back to my WWF return in 96!Get it on all platforms or watch on our YouTube channel at youtube.com/@snakepitpod https://t.co/RfKC1DDwX0

The 67-year-old knew that anyone wearing the color was going to be presented badly on television, including himself:

"All of their tights were different before that," Roberts continued. "Once you get the baby blues, brother, that was a warning bell that you ain't gonna be around here very f***ing long. And before you get out that door, you're gonna be humiliated, you're gonna be beaten in the f***ing middle, you're gonna be made a piece of s**t." [53:15 – 53:32]

Roberts also spoke on this week's podcast about the time he told Vince McMahon to fire Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

Did you ever notice Vince McMahon's baby blue curse? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Snake Pit and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes