Vince McMahon's grandson must make his WWE debut at WrestleMania 40

When thinking of WWE, Vince McMahon and his family members are some of the first people who come to mind. Vince, his father, and his two children Shane and Stephanie McMahon helped build the company fans know and love today. And very soon, the promotion may welcome more McMahons into the fold.

Despite being under the ownership of TKO Group Holdings, WWE will always have a strong association with the McMahon family. Whether you like him or not, Vince McMahon has made sure of that, revolutionizing the sports entertainment business. What's more, he did this by actively being a part of the product.

This has been a trend with the McMahon family. Stephanie and Shane McMahon also were heavily involved, whether it was in storylines or actual matches. And, of course, there is also The Boss' son-in-law, Triple H, a legendary wrestler. With that in mind, it may be time for Vince McMahon's grandson, Declan to make his WWE debut, at WrestleMania 40, and here are a few reasons why.

There has always been a McMahon in WWE

For the longest time, WWE has always had a McMahon associated with it. Whether it was Vince McMahon Sr., Vince McMahon Jr., Stephanie McMahon, or Shane McMahon. The global juggernaut in many ways, does not feel the same without a McMahon involved.

With that in mind, the company could bring in the next generation of the McMahon family in the form of Declan. Shane's son has already started doing his part of hyping up the product, sharing a tweet promoting WrestleMania 40. A post that could also be looked at as a major hint.

Like his grandfather Vince McMahon, Declan could also set foot inside the ring

As mentioned earlier, the McMahons have been heavily involved in WWE's product. Vince, Stephanie, and Shane McMahon have all had matches in WWE at some point in their careers. In many ways, this is a testament to their athletic ability, something that Declan also has in droves.

Currently, Declan is a member of the Indiana Hoosiers college football team. Playing as a running back, he is quite an athlete. It also makes much sense when you consider that several professional wrestlers also have football backgrounds. So, if Declan were to make a move from the gridiron to the squared circle, he would have no problem learning the ropes.

One way or another a McMahon will be in charge of WWE

If Declan McMahon decides not to compete inside the ring, he could take on an authoritative role. He would be a natural at this, especially given his family history. He could even be introduced to the WWE Universe as the next in line to take over the business.

He could work directly under his uncle, Triple H, who could groom him into the next leader of the company. Assuming he learns all he can about the business, Declan would be a great asset to the global juggernaut. Moreover, it would also keep the link between the McMahons and WWE alive.

However, at the end of the day, it's important to remember that this is all mere speculation. There is no telling if Declan even wants to join WWE. But, if he does choose to enter the family business, he will likely find success.

