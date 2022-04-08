Vince McMahon's grandson opens up about joining the family business

Does Vince McMahon's grandson have any interest in following the family business?

Shane McMahon's son, Declan James McMahon, recently declared for the Indiana Hoosiers NCAA football team. This got the world buzzing about what he might do in the future in regards to WWE.

Declan recently sat down with Connor Casey of ComicBook.com to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he had any plans to pursue a career in WWE, McMahon said there are no plans right now, but who knows what might happen down the road.

"I've tried [pro wrestling] in my house," Declan McMahon said. "I have two younger brothers, so if we're joking around I'll pick them up and throw them on the couch. I'm going in with the mindset that I'll cross that bridge when we get there. So right now no plans yet, but down the road, who knows? If I have to jump off a cage like my father, maybe that's what I'll do."

Declan James McMahon @ODmcmahon I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO https://t.co/Tpb0OxVzSg

Vince McMahon's grandson looked at WWE Superstars as superheroes when he was growing up

When asked how he felt about the world of professional wrestling, Declan McMahon said it was great as a kid because he viewed the WWE Superstars as real-life superheroes.

"As a kid it's been great because you get to look up to guys you look at as superheroes, Declan McMahon said. "Then you see them come home and they're banged up. They don't really look like heroes when theure you're parents. Just being around everybody, I think it's helped me build my character, just being mature as a young age."

WWE Superstars such as Roman Reigns and The Rock played in the NCAA before signing with the company. Perhaps Vince McMahon's grandson could follow in the family's footsteps sometime down the line.

What do you make of Declan McMahon's comments? Do you think Shane's son has a future in Vince McMahon's company? Or will he follow a different path? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

