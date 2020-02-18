Vince McMahon's office was almost destroyed by 'angry' WWE Superstars before WrestleMania

Vince McMahon is WWE's Chairman

Big E revealed on the latest episode of The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast that he and Xavier Woods were originally supposed to “tear up” Vince McMahon’s office in a backstage segment ahead of WrestleMania 35.

In the build-up to the event, where Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan to win the WWE Championship, McMahon repeatedly threw obstacles at The New Day in an attempt to prevent Kingston from fulfilling his dream of challenging for WWE’s most prestigious title at the company’s biggest show of the year.

Although the majority of segments involving McMahon and The New Day took place in front of the live audience, Big E recalled in a 'KofiMania' edition of the trio’s podcast that WWE’s creative team had planned for the group to vent their anger by destroying their boss’s office.

The former Intercontinental Champion was excited to "go on a rampage" in the WWE Chairman’s office, especially as he had referred to Kingston as a "B Plus Player" in a previous promo, but WWE’s plans changed and the segment did not end up happening.

He added that, in his opinion, the 'KofiMania' storyline did not feel like a "rip-off" of Bryan's WrestleMania 30 angle, as fans organically decided to get behind Kingston in early 2019.