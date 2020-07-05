Vince McMahon's reaction on Mark Henry hanging up his call without talking to him

Former World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry was the most recent guest on Stone Cold's WWE Network show Broken Skull Sessions. The veterans talked about a variety of topics including the first-ever phonecall Henry received from McMahon and how he responded.

In a hilarious story, Mark Henry revealed that the first time he received a call from Vince McMahon, he thought someone was pranking him. Naturally, the World's Strongest Man hung up the phone having no time for what he believed to be a joke.

At the time Mark Henry had received the call from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, he had been training with his coach Terry Todd in Austin, Texas. Here is what Mark Henry revealed about the incident:

"Vince called Terry Todd and got my phone number, and called me at the training center. And, mind you, I was a big time [pro] wrestling fan still. About six other guys that were at the training center with me, they watched wrestling with me every Monday night, so I'm thinking, 'Hey Mark, phone call.' 'Alright.' I come down the hall way. We have a community phone. 'Hello?' 'This is Vince McMahon. Hey, how are you doing?' 'Okay, Wes.' Click, hung up on him!" (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Mark Henry's conversation with Vince McMahon

Mark Henry revealed that after he had hung up McMahon's call, his coach told him that he better take the next call. After realizing what he had done, Henry became nervous. He laughed about the fact that while he isn't afraid of anything in the world, he was shaking while waiting to talk to Vince McMahon on the phone.

"I'll fight a bear with a switch, and I'm shaking. And because of my fandom, how much I loved [pro wrestling], the phone rings and I grab the phone. I mean, it's not even finished ringing. 'Hello?' He's like, 'Mark Henry?' I was like, 'I'm sorry I hung up. I thought it was one of my friends.' He said, 'Oh, don't worry about it.' And he just said, 'Man, look, I hear you're a big [pro] wrestling fan.' I was like, 'Yes!' And he was like, 'I want you to come to Connecticut and see how we do stuff."