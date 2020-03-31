Vince McMahon's reaction to former WWE Superstar suggesting a new championship name revealed

This former champion had suggested Vince a new name for the title he was holding at the time.

The incident happened back in 2006, when SmackDown had moved to the CW Network.

Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Shane "Hurricane" Helms took to Twitter after All Elite Wrestling announced a single-elimination tournament to crown the promotion's first-ever TNT Champion. The tournament is slated to kick off on the April 8 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Helms recalled an incident featuring WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself. This was when Helms was the WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He once asked the boss whether he could call the Cruiserweight title as the CW title, as SmackDown was airing on the CW Network at the time. Vince wasn't thrilled with the suggestion in the least, and asked Helms why would he do that. Check out Helms' tweet recalling the exchange:

I once asked VKM could I refer to the Cruiserweight Championship as the CW Championship since we were on the CW Network? He just looked at me and said, “Why would you do that?” I replied, “I guess I wouldn’t.” And I walked away. 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 31, 2020

Helms is a 2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He first won the belt in 2002, after defeating Tajiri and Billy Kidman in a Triple Threat match. He lost the title to Jamie Noble soon after.

Years later, Helms let go of his mask and superhero attire, and began calling himself by his real name, Gregory Helms. He won the title for the second time in an open invitational at the 2006 Royal Rumble PPV. After holding on to the belt for more than a year, he lost it to Chavo Guerrero at No Way Out 2007.

The incident Helms mentioned clearly took place during his second title reign in 2006-07, as this was when the blue show had moved to the CW Network.