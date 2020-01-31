WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon's unexpected decision leaves WWE 'scrambling' backstage

Vince McMahon

You know what they say - never a dull moment in professional wrestling and today has certainly been no different with WWE dropping a bombshell announcement that their two co-presidents will be departing the company effective immediately.

The corporate WWE page released the press release earlier this evening (on 30th January, 020) and announced the following,

"WWE today announced that Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson will depart the company effective immediately and will no longer serve on its Board of Directors"

Vince McMahon also made a comment in the press release stating,

"I would like to thank George and Michelle for their 10+ years of service and contributions to the organization. I am grateful for all that was accomplished during their tenure, but the Board and I decided a change was necessary as we have different views on how best to achieve our strategic priorities moving forward."

This announcement has caused WWE stock to plummet 20% and has left the wrestling world as a whole reeling. Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue reached out to a source in WWE who revealed that they were 'scrambling' backstage,

I was able to get through to someone about Barrios and Wilson leaving the #WWE.



"They're scrambling. There was no plan when it happened. We can all see the drop."



And I suspect that's all I'm getting because that was very much the end of the conversation. Very busy it seems. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) January 30, 2020

WWE are now looking for a new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Revenue Officer and will be hoping to do so quickly in order to steady the ship and revert their stock price back to what it was.

The current speculation is that this move is a pre-preemptive response to what many expect will be a bad quarterly earnings conference call next week. We will hopefully be on the Quarterly Earnings call so stay tuned to Sportskeeda and we'll hopefully be able to bring you all the new developments in this incredible story as and when they happen.

