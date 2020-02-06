×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Vince McMahon says WWE doesn't need to be 'edgy' like AEW

Karan Bedi
ANALYST
News
Modified 06 Feb 2020, 23:13 IST

Vince seems to be indifferent to AEW (Pic source: WWE/AEW)
Vince seems to be indifferent to AEW (Pic source: WWE/AEW)

During the conference call for the 2019 fourth-quarter earnings report, Vince McMahon was asked about AEW and its effect on WWE programming.

Vince responded by saying that AEW hasn't changed WWE's content and they don't believe they need an edgier product, pointing to the fact that they are still one of the few PG projects out there. Moreover, they are confident about NXT's performance (presumably on the USA network).






As mentioned above, the earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2019 was released with some significant numbers:

  • Revenues increased 18% to $322.8 million, which was the highest quarterly revenue in WWE history
  • Operating income increased 87% to $99.8 million
  • Adjusted OIBDA increased 67% to a quarterly record of $107.6 million
  • Revenues reached $960.4 million, the highest in the Company’s history, in 2019

So, in terms of revenue, there are some key numbers that look very good for WWE. You can read the entire report here.

With regards to AEW, Vince McMahon made mention of the product but didn't go into details other than reinforcing WWE's PG content.

It'll be interesting to see where things go in the coming months for WWE and their actual strategy for 2020.

Published 06 Feb 2020, 23:13 IST
Vince McMahon WWE Network History of WWE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us