Vince McMahon says WWE doesn't need to be 'edgy' like AEW
During the conference call for the 2019 fourth-quarter earnings report, Vince McMahon was asked about AEW and its effect on WWE programming.
Vince responded by saying that AEW hasn't changed WWE's content and they don't believe they need an edgier product, pointing to the fact that they are still one of the few PG projects out there. Moreover, they are confident about NXT's performance (presumably on the USA network).
As mentioned above, the earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2019 was released with some significant numbers:
- Revenues increased 18% to $322.8 million, which was the highest quarterly revenue in WWE history
- Operating income increased 87% to $99.8 million
- Adjusted OIBDA increased 67% to a quarterly record of $107.6 million
- Revenues reached $960.4 million, the highest in the Company’s history, in 2019
So, in terms of revenue, there are some key numbers that look very good for WWE. You can read the entire report here.
With regards to AEW, Vince McMahon made mention of the product but didn't go into details other than reinforcing WWE's PG content.
It'll be interesting to see where things go in the coming months for WWE and their actual strategy for 2020.Published 06 Feb 2020, 23:13 IST