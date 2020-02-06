Vince McMahon says WWE doesn't need to be 'edgy' like AEW

Vince seems to be indifferent to AEW (Pic source: WWE/AEW)

During the conference call for the 2019 fourth-quarter earnings report, Vince McMahon was asked about AEW and its effect on WWE programming.

Vince responded by saying that AEW hasn't changed WWE's content and they don't believe they need an edgier product, pointing to the fact that they are still one of the few PG projects out there. Moreover, they are confident about NXT's performance (presumably on the USA network).

Vince McMahon is asked about AEW.



He says AEW has not changed WWE's content or point of view. They don't feel they need an edgier product, and they're one of the few PG products out there. They're confident about NXT's performance — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 6, 2020

As mentioned above, the earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2019 was released with some significant numbers:

Revenues increased 18% to $322.8 million, which was the highest quarterly revenue in WWE history

Operating income increased 87% to $99.8 million

Adjusted OIBDA increased 67% to a quarterly record of $107.6 million

Revenues reached $960.4 million, the highest in the Company’s history, in 2019

So, in terms of revenue, there are some key numbers that look very good for WWE. You can read the entire report here.

With regards to AEW, Vince McMahon made mention of the product but didn't go into details other than reinforcing WWE's PG content.

It'll be interesting to see where things go in the coming months for WWE and their actual strategy for 2020.