Vince McMahon sends a message to Randy Orton on Twitter

Vince McMahon's first tweet in over a month is expectedly epic!

We would love to see The Viper respond to the boss' message.

Vince McMahon and Randy Orton.

It's Randy Orton's 40th birthday today and birthday wishes for The Viper have been coming in from all corners on social media.

Vince McMahon also took the time to wish Randy Orton on his birthday with a very special tweet.

The WWE boss praised the 13-time WWE Champion by labeling him as a 'Superstar who embodies Evolution.' You can check out the tweet below:

Happy Birthday to a Superstar who embodies evolution, @RandyOrton! pic.twitter.com/1IFSWeMhKc — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) April 1, 2020

Now, we don't know whether it was Vince McMahon himself or his PR team who put out the tweet, but it was pretty clever nonetheless.

The WWE CEO always makes it a point to send his wishes to all the big-name Superstars on their birthdays and he couldn't have missed out on Randy Orton as the Superstar has been one of his most trusted employees for a very long time.

Orton may have entered his 40s but he is still at the top of his game as he prepares to face Edge in a highly-anticipated Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36.

WWE has done a fine job in building up a heated and personal rivalry between the two veteran Superstars and it will all come to head when they finally lock horns at the Show of Shows this weekend.

