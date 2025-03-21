Vince McMahon to start a new company with 4-time champ as its top guy? Chances explored 

In the last few months, rumors have been circulating about Vince McMahon starting a new wrestling promotion. These rumors have been both equally confirmed and disregarded. However, should it prove true, could the former Chairman of WWE have a four-time champion as his 'top guy?'

The answer to this question, is quite possibly 'Yes', assuming the rumors are true. As for the four-time champion, it is none other than the former United States Champion, NXT Tag Team Champion, and two-time RAW Tag Team Champion, Matt Riddle.

The Original Bro was released by WWE back in 2023, and since then has appeared in a variety of promotions. Recently, he sat down for an interview with Going Ringside, where he spoke about Vince McMahon. He claimed that he had heard through the "grapevine", that Mr. McMahon is looking to start a new company.

"Through the grapevine I’ve heard Vince might have another company," said Riddle. [H/T F4WOnline]

Moreover, if that proves to be the case, Riddle claimed he would be more than happy to work for him, especially considering he is an "independent contractor."

"Oh, I’m interested in anybody, bro. I’m an independent contractor. Unlike when I was under contract with WWE, I can actually work anywhere and wherever I want, when I want, for how much money I want," he claimed. [H/T F4WOnline]

It certainly would be an interesting scenario to behold. However, at the end of the day, it remains nothing more than speculation.

Vince McMahon might soon be starting an entertainment company

As of this writing, there has been no official confirmation about a new wrestling promotion headed by Vince McMahon. That being said, the billionaire is looking to tap into another industry. According to several reports, McMahon will be starting an entertainment company.

News about this potential new project first started surfacing back in October 2024. Since then, the plans have slowly become more and more concrete. Multiple sources have suggested that Vince McMahon is looking to center his new venture around the funding, development, and production of TV and film projects.

It will be interesting to see how things progress with this new company and the level of success it will achieve.

