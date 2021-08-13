Vince McMahon stopped a vignette as he didn't like how former WWE star said his name

Vince McMahon took control of a "super expensive" vignette because he didn't like the way former WWE star Fandango said his name on camera.

Fandango was with WWE for a long time, having joined the company way back in 2006 before being released in 2021. He came through the ranks in the promotion and won the NXT Tag Team titles once with Tyler Breeze.

Fandango was a recent guest on the Rewind Recap Relive show where he spoke about his WWE career and opened up about a few things that went on backstage. He revealed that Vince McMahon rented out an expensive ballroom in New York City for a vignette, but wasn't pleased with how Fandango said his name so he took over production of the vignette.

"We actually filmed a whole — Vince [McMahon] paid to rent out the whole Highline Ballroom, dance ballroom in New York City. We went there and filmed vignettes for a couple days and there’s this super expensive set and he didn’t like the way I said ‘Fandango’, so he scrapped the whole thing and he came and produced the vignettes himself. So me not pronouncing the name the way he thought in his mind actually turned into a gimmick, into a shtick that we did on TV," said Fandango. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Vince McMahon didn't want Fandango to wrestle

Fandango had a dancing gimmick early in his main roster career, and he recently revealed that Vince McMahon didn't want him to wrestle in WWE.

“It was way too much time for what Vince wanted, I think, and Vince didn't want me to wrestle. He didn't want me to be a wrestler. That was the whole thing. He just wanted me to be a dancer," said Fandango.

Despite McMahon not wanting him to wrestle, he defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29, which not many people saw it coming. The former WWE star is back to wrestling on the indie circuit under the ring name Dirty Dango.

F antastic

A mazing

N imble

D ashing

A ttractive

N oteworthy

G ifted

O riginal#WWERaw, 11/12/12 🕺 💃 @WWEFandango pic.twitter.com/FB8LdIzmaK — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 12, 2020

Edited by Kaushik Das