Vince McMahon thinks 7-time WWE World Champion is 'best big man ever'

Chris Jericho gave an insight into a conversation he once had with Vince McMahon.

The former WWE Superstar watched The Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels on his podcast.

Vince McMahon

Chris Jericho said on the latest episode of his Talk Is Jericho podcast that Vince McMahon believes The Undertaker is the best “big man” in WWE history.

During a watch-along of the WrestleMania 25 match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, Jericho praised ‘Taker and his ability to move around the ring so quickly for somebody of his size.

The AEW star added that he once asked McMahon for his opinion on wrestling’s top big man, and it did not take long for the WWE Chairman to give his answer.

“I asked Vince one time, ‘Who’s the best big man ever?’ and he said Undertaker. Not even a second [before McMahon replied]. I was thinking like, ‘Is it Bam Bam Bigelow? Is it Vader? Is it this guy?’ Well, of course it’s ‘Taker, duh. Super agile for a big guy.”

The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 36

The Undertaker’s most recent WWE match came in February 2020 when he quickly defeated AJ Styles at Super ShowDown to win the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match.

Five weeks on, the seven-time WWE World Champion will face Styles again in a Boneyard match this weekend at WrestleMania 36.

