Vince McMahon threatened to fine WWE legend if he worked out

Vince McMahon likes his Superstars to look a certain way

Jake “The Snake” Roberts has revealed that Vince McMahon once threatened to fine him $1,000 every time he went to a gym.

Speaking on a recent episode of Talk Is Jericho, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled the time that he was told by doctors that he would never wrestle again after undergoing neck surgery.

He explained that he could hardly move his left arm at the time of the surgery, but he began to lift weights and work out more as he made his recovery and pursued a return to in-ring action.

After gaining 40 lbs in three months, Roberts visited McMahon to inform him that he planned to make a comeback. However, in Roberts’ words, the WWE Chairman “almost took a bump out of his chair” when he saw the Superstar’s transformation.

“He [Vince] said, 'If we wanted [Hulk] Hogan to carry the snake, we'd have Hogan carry the snake!' He said, 'We wanted some slimy, no-good son of a b**** to carry the snake, you know, a guy that looks like he [has] been run through the mill and a little nasty and dirty, a flesh eating b*****d.' He told me, he said, 'If I find out that you're in a gym, I'm fining you $1,000 every time.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

Jake Roberts in 2020

The March 4 episode of AEW Dynamite saw Cody Rhodes call out MJF following their match at the Revolution pay-per-view.

As fans waited for MJF’s music to hit, Jake Roberts surprisingly appeared and cut a promo on Rhodes before revealing that he has a new client in AEW.

It is not yet known who Roberts was referring to, but it is safe to assume that we will see a lot more from him on future episodes of Dynamite.

While Jake Roberts begins a new chapter of his career in AEW, Vince McMahon's next WWE pay-per-view, Elimination Chamber, takes place this Sunday. Listen to Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy and Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp preview the event below!

