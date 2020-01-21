Vince McMahon threw almonds at WWE employees on his plane; former writer was scared to fall asleep

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Vince McMahon had a unique way to deal with tired employees

Former WWE writer Jensen Karp has revealed that Vince McMahon would often throw almonds at employees if they fell asleep while travelling with the WWE Chairman on his private plane.

Speaking on Radio.com's Swing & Mrs. Show, Karp said McMahon was “sweet” to him during his five months with the company, but he chose not to fall asleep on planes because he was nervous that his boss would wake him up.

"And I don't know if this is my fault, I don't think it is... But the first few times I would go on the private plane, I would see Vince throw almonds at people who fell asleep. And Vince was very nice to me so I shouldn't have put together that almonds were going to hit me at some point, although they probably would have.

“He was sweet to me, but at the same time I was so nervous to have almonds thrown at me or any bullying because I wasn't a bully. I was the opposite; I was being bullied. So I was so nervous to be on that plane that I never fell asleep on it." [H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]

Regarding the bullying accusation, Karp explained that he was frequently referred to as “s***head” by JBL and he felt “degraded” by the former WWE Champion.

Karp has been outspoken about JBL in the past, notably in October 2019 when he claimed on Twitter that the former WWE Superstar was a “genuine bully” after hearing a similar story from ring announcer Justin Roberts.