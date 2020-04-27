Vince McMahon told male Superstar to dress as a woman shortly before WWE PPV match

Vince McMahon

Tyler Breeze has explained the full story behind Breezango’s comedy match against The Usos at the 2017 WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

Speaking on The New Day’s Feel The Power podcast, he recalled that the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match was originally supposed to end with a handcuffed Fandango watching on as The Usos picked up the win over Breeze.

However, after being told to have a regular match instead, Fandango and Breeze were alerted to another change of plan when they were called into Vince McMahon’s office.

“So we go in and, all of a sudden, I’m told, ‘So you dress up like things, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, sometimes,’ and he [Vince McMahon] goes, ‘Like a girl or an old lady or whatever?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I dress up like whatever.’ And he goes, ‘Do that tonight.’ I just went, ‘How am I supposed to dress up like a couple of things while I’m wrestling?’ And then it’s like, ‘Well, figure it out.’”

WWE Backlash 2017: The Usos vs. Breezango

Following Vince McMahon’s instructions, Tyler Breeze disguised himself as a janitor and an old lady during the match, which ended with Jey Uso pinning Fandango following a Superkick.

The NXT Superstar said he received lots of hugs and applause from his WWE colleagues when he made his way to the backstage area after the match, while The Usos laughed at him before the unique encounter because they could tell he was struggling to think of ideas.