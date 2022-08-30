Vince McMahon used to mock a Hulk Hogan WCW segment in WWE meetings (Exclusive)

A memorable WCW segment involving Hulk Hogan was often referenced by Vince McMahon in WWE creative meetings.

The March 27, 2000, episode of Nitro took place outside in South Padre Island, Texas. During Hogan’s in-ring interview, a spotlight captured former WCW star The Wall atop a 15-story building far away in the distance.

Brian Gewirtz worked alongside McMahon as a WWE writer between 1999 and 2015. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, he recalled how WWE writers watched the moment between Hogan and The Wall with McMahon:

“That was the one show where it was outside and Hogan was in the ring, and all of a sudden the wrestler The Wall is pointing at him on top of a building. There’s no way he could possibly have seen him because he was so far away. I think it was Tony Schiavone, the announcer, was like, ‘Oh my God! It’s The Wall! He’s so far away! Look at the distance! The distance!’” [8:46-9:11]

Gewirtz added that McMahon used to light-heartedly reject writers’ ideas by quoting Schiavone’s “the distance!” line:

“We just found that to be one of the most hilarious things we ever saw in our lives, the sheer ridiculousness of it, and Hogan selling The Wall, who would need a cab to get over to the arena to actually confront him. Whenever there was a ridiculous angle being pitched in the RAW or SmackDown room and there would be dead silence, it would sometimes be broken up by laughter and Vince would just look at the writer, usually me, and just go, ‘The distance! [laughs]’” [9:12-9:44]

Watch the video above to find out what Gewirtz found good and bad about Vince Russo’s style of writing in WCW and WWE.

What happened next between Hulk Hogan and The Wall?

Nitro ended with The Wall defeating Hulk Hogan via disqualification after The Hulkster’s ally, Vampiro, interfered in the match.

Hulk Hogan and Vampiro sent The Wall through a table at ringside after the match. Seconds later, the towering wrestler got back to his feet and stared at his two rivals to close the show.

The Wall, real name Jerry Tuite, passed away in 2003 at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack.

Do you have any favorite Hulk Hogan memories from his WCW days? Let us know in the comments section.

Brian Gewirtz’s new book, “There's Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” is available to buy on Amazon.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 Vince McMahon on-screen romances

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier