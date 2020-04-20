McMahon/Sheamus

The Chairman of WWE Vince McMahon is known to be quite a quirky person. It is a known fact that Superstars are wary of crossing McMahon and are likely to follow whatever instruction he gives to them.

In an interesting backstage story, former WWE writer Freddie Prince revealed to The New Day on their podcast how McMahon made Sheamus and Wade Barrett 'fight like dogs' during a promo class.

He says alright guys, you're a dog and you're a dog (to Sheamus and Barrett) Now make me wanna watch you fight. Both guys turn into ghosts. I mean Sheamus is the most transparent guy, it was like a baby fish. You could see everything inside his body and Wade is just like a statue. Both were just locked in fear.

He also stated that even he would be locked in fear in such a situation as these performers were standing in front of all their peers and decision-makers in the company. It was a 45-minute silence and both couldn't speak.

Finally, Wade Barrett had the courage to go first. He had heard 'dog' and that was the word to head in. So he growled. But before he could finish, Vince goes 'not an actual dog,' no no no.

Then Vince McMahon cut a 5-minute promo on the guys about understanding what the 'dog' is. After he said all that, Sheamus remarked out loud, "I'm having an out of body experience" which lightened the mood in the room.

Sheamus is currently a SmackDown Superstar whereas Wade Barrett (Stu Bennett) works for NWA as an announcer.

