"What are you doing?!" - Former WWE writer criticizes Lacey Evans gimmick [Exclusive]

Vince Russo has expressed his disappointment at WWE's presentation of Lacey Evans, given her military background.

In the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer said the company should focus on the "real people" they have on the roster and create characters around their pre-existing personalities and lives.

Using Evans' military experience as an example, Russo outlined what WWE should do to craft more engaging female characters moving forward. He explained it would be better to present wrestlers as the people we learn about in WWE's various documentaries featured on the WWE Network.

"I happened to see two of them (WWE Network specials). I saw Lacey Evans, and when I saw the real Lacey Evans and then the way they’re portraying her on TV, it was a headscratcher. This was a woman who wore the pants in the family! Lived off the Earth, killed her own meals and ate them. I was so impressed with Lacey Evans! We all know Lacey Evans’ military background. How she ever became the “Southern Belle” is… What are you doing?! You know what I mean? I swear to God, that’s where I would start. Let’s establish who these women are in real life and let’s create the character, of course magnify it a million times over, from that. Because right now, and I hate to say this, it’s just like twelve to fifteen females on the show."

Vince Russo praises WWE RAW's Alexa Bliss

Continuing on the same topic, Vince Russo would also say he was thoroughly impressed with Alexa Bliss after seeing her WWE Network special. He explained that the kind of real-life character development seen in WWE's behind-the-scenes documentaries is the kind of storytelling he wants to see on TV.

"Another one that I really liked, and I walked away liking the person, I saw the Alexa Bliss one. And I saw the relationship with the parents. I walk away from these liking these people. I think that’s the problem right there. It’s like, A - can we please find out who these people really are? Even if you have to play these 24/7’s on the show. Bro, I’d rather see one of these 24/7’s on the show rather than this meaningless match that I’ve seen a million times before. And I don’t care who wins. When they show you who these people really are, you like them. You see them as real people and now you’re pulling for them. Now, all you have to do is parley that into their character."

