"There should have been an entire story!" - Former WWE Writer on how Roman Reigns/Paul Heyman alliance should have been booked [Exclusive] 

Vince Russo has revealed how he would have booked the alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo - the show where Vince Russo explains how he would have booked WWE storylines - the former WWE writer explained there should have been a story built around the relationship between the two first.

Russo would also say that Brock Lesnar should have played a huge part in the story, and could still play a huge part upon his return.

Here is what Vince Russo had to say on the alliance between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman:

"This is where they’ve already dropped the ball. First of all, if you remember, when we first saw Heyman with Reigns… It was the end of a SmackDown and we saw a shot of Reigns and then we panned over to him? No! There should have been an entire story! Paul going from Brock to Reigns. Whether he was fired, whether there was a disagreement, whether he didn’t like the way the company was using him... "Paul, you’re supposed to be in there negotiating. You’re doing nothing for me." You’ve got to give me that story first. Ok? So now we know they split, now we know why they split. We didn’t get any of that! Then you have to start leading into Paul really becoming subservient to Reigns."

Vince Russo says the Roman Reigns/Paul Heyman alliance could be used to fuel Brock Lesnar's return to WWE

You’ll write “My Tribal Chief”. https://t.co/KID5dDB2y9 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 22, 2021

Vince Russo would go on to explain how a shift in Paul Heyman's relationship with Reigns could be used to bring Brock Lesnar back to WWE television.

"You start getting sympathy over Heyman for weeks and weeks and weeks and weeks. Just have Roman dogging him. Then, we see him on the phone... He puts the phone away. You start dropping little clues he’s talking to somebody. Of course, everybody’s going to want him to be talking to Brock! That’s what everybody is going to want."

You can watch the clip from Writing with Russo below:

