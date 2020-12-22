The IIconics broke up earlier this year with Peyton Royce now on RAW while Billie Kay is on SmackDown. After breaking The IIconics up, WWE have now put Royce in a tag team with Lacey Evans.

So there I was....Peyypeyys foot in my rib and a nasty watching it all happen. Looooorrrddddd help me. 💅💄👠 pic.twitter.com/wBVpUwmoHv — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. karaoke champion 🎙 (@LaceyEvansWWE) December 22, 2020

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed how WWE have not utilized Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay well.

Speaking about Lacey Evans, Vince Russo said that she had the potential to be a big star but had been misutilized:

"They came out of the gate with the southern belle which was nothing to who this woman is. So out of the bat, you're this southern belle. Then she was a babyface for two weeks. She is another bona fide star."

Russo also did not agree with WWE breaking up The IIconics and how they, and Lacey Evans, had been booked. Russo said that The IIconics had more personality than most of the other tag teams in the women's division.

"Then you look at Peyton Royce. You're going to tell me that Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are stronger as singles than they were as The IIconics? So now you've totally killed three people.

"That team probably had more personality than all these teams put together, because they played off each other well. So you take that team, we break them up, now separate they're nothing. Lacey Evens is nothing. There's no stock in any of these... and it's not their fault. It isn't their fault."

You can check out Vince Russo's comments around the 44:00 mark.

Vince Russo on how Lance Evans, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have proved themselves

Vince Russo felt Evans, Royce and Billie Kay have already shown what they can do and he couldn't understand why they weren't getting more opportunities:

"Let's not forget, all three of these women, they've all shown us that they got some acting chops. Lacey Evans was put as the southern belle and she pulled it off and she's the total opposite of that. The IIconics were the modern day Pigeon Sisters. They pulled that off. Those three girls, they cut better promos than Bayley, they cut better promos than Sasha, they pulled off the characters that they were given so my question is, what did they do wrong? I didn't see it."

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce were in action against the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka and Charlotte Flair, last night on RAW. The new champions picked up a big win.

