"They are two believable monster women"- Former WWE writer praises Rhea Ripley and another RAW Superstar [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo praised Rhea Ripley and Doudrop following their Fatal Four-Way Match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On Monday, The Judgment Day member defeated Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss and became the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. As a result, she will challenge Bianca Belair for the title at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo spoke about Ripley and Doudrop's hard work and praised them for it.

"I'm gonna put over how hard the girls worked," said Russo. "I liked seeing Rhea and Doudrop work. They are two believable monster women that could hurt you. I enjoy watching them work."(49:40-50:07)

He also added that he was quite worried after the women did a big move off the top rope.

"When they did that big move off the top and Rhea Ripley took the brunt of it, did you see her facials? I was like what's going on here? What is that facial supposed to represent, I didn't understand. I was worried about that spot man, I was like somebody's gonna get hurt. Those are very very big women and two little women underneath." (51:22-51:47)

Rhea Ripley broke her silence after The Judgment Day betrayed Edge

Prior to Rhea Ripley's big win on RAW, her now-former stablemate, Edge, was betrayed by members of The Judgment Day leader. Finn Balor joined the group and kicked the legend out of it.

Following the new Judgment Day's assault on The Rated-R Superstar, Ripley took to Twitter to send a bold message to Edge, as she wrote:

"When Demons arise Eradication and punishment will unfold. Chaos cannot be controlled."

It will now be interesting to see whether Ripley can bring the RAW Women's Championship to Judgment Day.

