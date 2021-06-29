Vince Russo predicts that current WWE RAW storyline will end by 1st August

Since Eva Marie's WWE return, she has been paired with Doudrop. The duo were victorious in tag team action tonight on WWE RAW although we saw more tension between them.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on what went down with Doudrop and Marie:

"So Doudrop screwed Eva Marie last week, made Eva Marie look stupid. Eva Marie took the pinfall 1-2-3 but declares that we're going to do this again. We are going to do this again and get it right this week and they do it again," Russo said.

Vince Russo also made a bold prediction that the storyline would just stop like "the doll," probably indicating Alexa Bliss' doll, Lilly. He's so confident of this prediction that he even gave a date: 1st August.

What happened between Eva Marie and Doudrop on WWE RAW last night

Eva Marie and Doudrop joined forces for tag team action once again on WWE RAW. The duo faced Naomi and Asuka in a rematch from last week's episode where Asuka and Naomi won.

Last week, Marie tagged herself in, which clearly annoyed Doudrop. Doudrop then refused to tag back, which led to Naomi pinning Marie for the win. This week Marie paid Doudrop back in her coin, but there was no stopping the latter. After taking Naomi down with a shoulder charge, Doudrop hit Asuka with a running crossbody and pinned her.

