Adam Pearce is currently one of the top on-screen authority figures in WWE on both RAW and SmackDown. Pearce has done a pretty good job in the role he has been given so far. However, in a recent appearance on Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo pointed out one big problem with Adam Pearce being in this role.

Vince Russo has a big issue with Adam Pearce's current on-screen role in WWE

On this week's edition of Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo gave his thoughts on Adam Pearce's current role in WWE as an on-screen authority figure. Russo said that the issue with WWE using Adam Pearce in this role was that most casual fans are unaware of who Adam Pearce is. Russo felt that WWE could put someone in that role who has more name recognition and more personality:

Well, Chris, everything you laid out about Adam Pearce... the problem is the problem is that there is not one casual fan in the world that knows who Adam Pearce is. I don't know Adam Pearce's track record. I don't care to know Adam Pearce's track record. All I know is, I'm saying to myself, why am I looking at somebody that looks like just a regular guy like somebody who I'd never ever care about. Why am I watching this guy when there are so many dozens and dozens of people out there with personality that we do know they could put in that role. I don't know why this guy's in the role. Bro, with all due respect, you know I'm sure Adam Pearce is a great guy but bro it's freaking paint drying. Like, why do I care about this guy?

Adam Pearce has been on TV... first of all they never established it, they never introduced us to him, they never told us how he got in that spot and for as long as he's been in that spot, I could give two cr**s about him. He brings nothing to the table. He doesn't add to the show.

Vince Russo went on to discuss the segments involving Adam Pearce on last Monday's episode of RAW. For Vince's full thoughts, check out Legion of RAW.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling