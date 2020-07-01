Vince Russo reveals The Undertaker collapsed after matches in WWE

The Undertaker's 30-year career certainly took a toll on his body.

He signed with WWE in 1990, and has been with the company ever since.

Former WWE booker Vince Russo recently did a Facebook Live session with Sportskeeda's Chris Featherstone and answered a string of fan questions in regards to his stint with WWE during the Attitude Era.

Russo opened up on the career of The Undertaker and stated that he has nothing but respect for The Deadman for what he has done throughout his illustrious career as a professional wrestler.

Russo also recalled seeing The Phenom collapsing backstage after his matches.

"The respect I have for him as an athlete, and seeing first-hand the pain that this man was in before his match, and after the match, and when he went through that curtain, you would never, ever know. I saw Taker come back through that curtain and absolutely collapse on the floor. I mean, the back pain, the trauma he was going through, and the next night, we had a RAW, he would go out that curtain and you would never know, but when he came back, he literally would just collapse."

The Undertaker has had a 30-year career in WWE, and being active for such a long time could take a toll on a person's body and mind.

It's impressive how The Deadman managed to do what he has done in the squared circle for three straight decades. If his comments on the latest "Undertaker: The Last Ride" documentary are any indication, Mark Calaway seems to be done with wrestling and will finally get to enjoy a well-deserved retirement.