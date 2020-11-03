This week's edition of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone was special as it marked the debut of Vince Russo. The Original Bro (sorry, Matt Riddle) was at his honest best as he reviewed the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

While talking about the segment in which Lana got sent through the table for the seventh time this week, Russo also spoke about WWE's apparent pettiness when dealing with certain Superstars and their actions.

Vince Russo reminisced when the late great Big Van Vader was arrested in Kuwait in 1997 after an interview went awry.

Russo recalled that a scared Vader repeatedly tried calling Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard. However, both McMahon and Prichard didn't pick up Vader's calls, and the WWE executives even laughed over the incident.

Vince Russo also admitted that Vader's demise in the WWE had a lot to do with what happened in the Middle East. Here's what Russo and Featherstone discussed during Legion of RAW:

Vince Russo: Do you remember when Vader got in trouble in Kuwait?

Dr. Chris Featherstone: Yeah, him and Taker interview, right?

Vince Russo: Yeah, but he got arrested, remember? Bro, Vader was calling Vince off the hook, scared to death. Bro, he was arrested in Kuwait. Scared to death! I didn't know what to do. Didn't know if he would ever be able to go back home. Bro, Vince, and Bruce weren't taking his calls, and they were laughing. I witnessed this! It was times like that as a regular person that I would sit there, and I'm like, are you guys? Think about any corporation acting that way. It's insanity, bro. But they think it's funny. The mentality would blow you away.

Dr. Chris Featherstone: So, he came in as a monster, Royal Rumble, and then he was just utilized like trash afterwards? Did that and the Michaels influence have a lot to do with Vader's demise in WWE?

Vince Russo: It had a lot to do with it, bro. It definitely had a lot to do with it.

Vince Russo on Vader not washing his in-ring gear

Many fans might already know about this, but Russo also revealed that Vader never washed his in-ring gear. According to Russo, Vader smelled like puke, and it didn't help the former WCW Champion's situation. Russo did add that Vader was one of the nicest people in the world and a genuine sweetheart.

Leon was the nicest in the world, and I'm sure you've heard this. Bro, he never washed his gear. And bro, I'm telling you like, we all know BO, but bro, like his gear smelt like puke. Like, literally, like puke. He could be walking down the hallway, and you could smell puke. And he didn't help this situation. The ribs were always on Vader. But the guy was a sweetheart of a guy.

As noted above, Vince Russo was at his unfiltered best as he shared his thoughts about RAW, including Alexa Bliss and The Fiend's segment, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles' promo, and more.