Vince Russo reveals which WWE Hall of Famer stopped talking to him (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has revealed that he used to be close friends with Jeff Jarrett. However, he now considers the former WWE and WCW star to be a "cr***y" friend after he stopped talking to him.

Jarrett worked for WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling (fka TNA) at the same time as Vince Russo. The two men even worked on the same creative team in IMPACT, while they competed in four matches together between 2000 and 2003.

SK Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone spoke to Vince Russo on the latest edition of Off the SKript. The former WWE writer explained how he is no longer friends with Jarrett, even though there has never been a falling out.

“Jeff Jarrett is a huge Tennessee Titans fan. Now, Jeff Jarrett and I were like brothers at one point. Years later, unfortunately, Jeff just kind of wound up being just like every other wrestler. If I was in a situation where I could help Jeff [he would talk]. When I’m not in a situation, not so much. So we never even had a falling out, he kind of just stopped talking to me and, in my opinion, he really did the wrong thing.”

Russo joked that Jarrett’s football team, the Tennessee Titans, have been cursed ever since the two men stopped talking. He added that the Titans will never win anything until Jarrett apologizes to him for being a “cr***y” friend.

Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett’s on-screen history

Jeff Jarrett received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2018

Vince Russo and Jeff Jarrett were involved in two WCW matches together in 2000 and two IMPACT Wrestling matches in 2003.

Advertisement

The final televised match of Vince Russo’s in-ring career came in October 2003. He teamed with AJ Styles in a losing effort against Jarrett and Dusty Rhodes.

Please credit SK Wrestling's Off the SKript and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.