Mere months after Brock Lesnar's final WWE match at WrestleMania XX, The Beast Incarnate had a meeting with Vince McMahon to discuss a potential return. Unfortunately, the meeting was a disaster of epic proportions that only soured Lesnar's already-toxic relationship with McMahon.

Lesnar's NFL dreams were destroyed when he was involved in a motorcycle accident mere days before his tryout. The former WWE Champion gave his very best during the tryout, but it wasn't enough to warrant a spot on the team.

A desperate Brock Lesnar was ready to return to WWE to resume his pro-wrestling career. WWE eventually gave him a call and Lesnar finally scored a meeting with Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. In 2011, Lesnar revealed exactly what happened in the meeting, in his book Death Clutch. Here are a couple of excerpts from the book:

"That’s when Vince stakes out his position, and tells me I’ll have to start all over again because I walked out on my first deal. 'Start at the bottom, and work your way back up to the top!' he tells me. 'That’s the only way this is going to work!'”

Lesnar further went on to add:

"Vince wanted to bully me like he does everyone else, because most people who end up on the outs with Vince McMahon don’t have a pot to pi*s in. They have to crawl back on their hands and knees, begging for scraps," wrote Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar eventually returned to WWE and is still one of the most popular wrestlers in the world

Following Brock Lesnar's disastrous meeting with Vince McMahon, The Beast Incarnate had a memorable run in NJPW and garnered mainstream attention with his incredibly successful stint in the UFC. Lesnar is a former IWGP Heavyweight Champion as well as a former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

On RAW after WrestleMania 28 in 2012, Lesnar surprised the wrestling world by confronting John Cena and hitting him with a devastating F5. A decade later, Lesnar is still with WWE and is one of the most popular wrestlers on the planet.

Brock Lesnar and McMahon have mended their relationship over the years, to the point that the two have nothing but praise for each other now. Earlier this year, Lesnar made it clear that he and McMahon are on excellent terms.

What do you think would have happened if Brock Lesnar and WWE had agreed to a deal back then?

