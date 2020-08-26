Wade Barrett joining WWE NXT commentary team

Wade Barrett is set to make a shocking return to WWE this week as a member of the WWE NXT commentary team.

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has revealed that the former WWE Superstar, also known as "Bad News Barrett" will be joining the NXT broadcast team for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.

According to sources in the report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, the appearance will be a one-shot deal and the former Nexus leader has not signed a full-time contract to return to WWE.

Since departing the WWE in 2016, Wade Barrett has been involved in numerous projects outside of WWE. Barrett, using his real name Stu Bennett, has been focusing on several movie projects as well as being a regular color commentator for the National Wrestling Alliance during their NWA Powerrr television tapings and pay-per-view events.

Wade Barrett also served as the color commentator for the World of Sport reboot on ITV in the United Kingdom.

Wade Barrett in WWE

Wade Barrett signed with WWE in 2006, quickly being assigned to WWE's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. Barrett would make his WWE main roster debut as a participant of Season 1 of WWE NXT on SyFy. Wade Barrett would be mentored by then-World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho and go on to become the inaugural winner of WWE NXT during its first season.

After his NXT victory, Wade Barrett would then go on to lead the villainous faction known as The Nexus. The group consisted of NXT Season 1 Superstars and ran roughshod over WWE. After being ousted as the leader of The Nexus in 2011, Wade Barrett would go onto achieve great success in WWE.

Wade Barrett became a five-time WWE Intercontinental Champion during his WWE career as well as becoming the 2015 King of the Ring Winner. Wade Barrett also used a multitude of gimmicks during his WWE career, such as King Barrett, Bad News Barrett and was also a member of The League of Nations faction.

Wade Barrett departed WWE in 2016 after the British Superstar opted not to renew his contract with the promotion.

Are you excited to see Wade Barrett return to WWE for one night only? Would you like to see Barrett become a full time commentator with NXT?