WALTER is now the longest-reigning WWE NXT UK Champion

WALTER recently became the longest-reigning WWE NXT UK Champion. The Austrian professional wrestler has surpassed Pete Dunne, holding the title for 686 days. This makes him one of the longest-reigning champions in WWE and professional wrestling history.

Walter Hahn is an Austrian professional wrestler hailing from Vienna. Currently signed to WWE's developmental branch NXT, WALTER made his name on the independent scene working for some notable promotions including Westside Xtreme Wrestling, PROGRESS Wrestling, PWG, EVOLVE and Defiant Wrestling. He now spends most of his time on NXT UK.

The Ring General is relatively new to the WWE family, having only joined the company back in January 2019. He had a quick rise to the top, winning the NXT UK Championship just three months after joining the company. WALTER is still in his first and only reign as United Kingdom Champion. He defeated The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne for the title, and has had eight title defenses since then.

WALTER has been a huge sensation since he signed with WWE. The Ring General continues to wow fans with his dominant displays in the squared circle. Many have been calling for him to make a more permanent move either to NXT or the main roster, but as of now The Ring General is enjoying running things in NXT UK.

WALTER's WWE career so far

It was announced in November 2018, that WWE had successfully acquired the signature of WALTER. However, despite signing in 2018, he only made his TV debut in January of 2019 at NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool, confronting former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne without even saying a word.

The Ring General had a meteoric rise within the company, winning the WWE NXT UK Championship three months after joining the roster. He won the title at NXT TakeOver New York back in April of 2019. Since then, WALTER has defended his title on eight different occasions, coming out on top in every single one of them. He is also the leader of NXT UK's most dominant faction, Imperium, a group that includes the likes of Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner.

WALTER is clearly one of the top Superstars on WWE UK's roster and is capable of being a huge piece in any of WWE's main roster brands, be it RAW or SmackDown. Perhaps we will see The Ring General take control of one of the two sometime soon.