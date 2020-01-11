WALTER reveals how his passport and United Kingdom Championship got stolen [Exclusive]

Just last month, a rumour emerged that WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER was robbed, losing possession of the Championship belt and his passport.

Ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II, I had the pleasure of chatting with WALTER, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel, and I had to ask just how it all happened, and if the Ring General got his items back.

Recently, there was a rumour going about that your passport and Championship belt were stolen. Is that true?

Yeah.

Can we ask either how it happened, or how you got them back - or both?

I got nothing back. The window got smashed of the car when we were eating lunch, and then they just took took all the luggage.

Complete replacements?

Yeah, I had to fly home with nothing. I had to go to the Austrian Embassy in New York to get an emergency passport and go home.

