Want to buy tickets for WrestleMania 40? Prices and access disclosed

On April 6th and 7, 2024, WWE will host WrestleMania 40 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This will be the first time in 25 years Philadelphia will host WrestleMania. Before this, the city had hosted the Premium Live Event in 1999.

Considering WrestleMania is returning to Philadelphia for the first time in 25 years, there is a lot of excitement among wrestling fans. Many from the WWE Universe wish to attend the event live and are interested in knowing the ticket prices for the event. In this article, we will look at the same.

As per reports, the ticket prices for WrestleMania 40 are set to begin at $40. These ticket prices then go higher depending on a fan's seating preference. The most expensive ticket is priced at $10,000, which offers WWE fans a ringside seat.

The Stamford-based promotion announced that fans can book tickets for WrestleMania 40 via Ticketmaster starting 18th August at 10 AM ET. However, before the general ticket sale on 18th August, WWE also has exclusive ticket packages available on location.

These On Location packages have surpassed prior records in less than one week. Only a few limited packages remain available for the show before the general ticket sale on August 18.

WWE seems to have announced Roman Reigns and other superstars for WrestleMania 40

Even though WrestleMania 40 is seven months away, WWE has begun grandly preparing for the Premium Live Event. While the general ticket sale is set to start this week, the Stamford-based promotion has already released its first poster for the event.

Several big-name superstars are seen in the poster released by WWE. Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley are the superstars who caught the attention of fans when this poster came to light. However, many fans also pointed out another interesting detail.

In the early poster for WrestleMania 40, Reigns and Rhodes are seen side by side. This has led to speculations about a potential match between the two. If this happens, the duo can expect to headline their second consecutive WrestleMania, like The Rock and John Cena in 2012 and 2013.

All these are mere speculations for now, considering there is still a lot of time for the event. However, once WWE approaches the Royal Rumble, fans can expect to see proper storylines being shaped up for WrestleMania next year. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the Premium Live Event.

