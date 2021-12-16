Was R-Truth making Brock Lesnar laugh part of a bet?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating superstars in WWE. Lesnar's serious and menacing personality strikes fear in the hearts of his opponents. But even The Beast couldn't hold on to his laughter when he came face to face with R-Truth, who has been entertaining the WWE Universe since the Attitude Era.

In WWE, Truth is extremely popular for his comic timing and witty humor. He can easily be the funniest man in WWE history.

But for some reason, a few people backstage had doubts about R-Truth's ability to make anyone break character. The incident dates back to January 2020, when R-Truth became part of a segment with Brock Lesnar. It was a humorous segment where Truth made the Beast burst out laughing.

Many people might be unaware of this fact, but there was a bet regarding whether Truth could make Brock Lesnar laugh or not. Backstage officials even allowed Truth to do the promo without a script for this one segment. Appearing on The Go Home Show podcast, Truth revealed the further details of the bet:

"When they gave me my promo, they were, like, 'we want you to do your thing and make Brock laugh.' I said, 'what.' They're, like, 'yeah, we all got a bet, some say you can't, some say you can, we're going to see if you make Brock laugh. So we're not going to tell Brock what you're going to say.'"

According to Truth, Brock wasn't informed about what Truth was going to say during that promo. Later, Truth won the bet by making Brock laugh at his jokes. After the segment, The Beast told Truth that he'd like to have a program together in the future.

Brock Lesnar will face Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1

Currently, Brock Lesnar is in an intense feud with Roman Reigns. The Beast has been trying to reclaim the Universal Championship for the last three months.

Lesnar faced Roman at Crown Jewel 2021, where the Usos' interference prevented him from becoming the Champion. Later, Lesnar was suspended by WWE official Adam Pearce for wreaking havoc on an episode of SmackDown.

Luckily for the Beast, he'll again have the opportunity to dethrone Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1. It's going to be a high-stakes match-up, where The Beast would like to make Roman pay.

