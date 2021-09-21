Was Randy Orton's father in WWE?

Randy Orton is undoubtedly one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He's a 14-time world champion, as well as a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

The Apex Predator has been competing in WWE since 2000. But did his father compete in WWE too? The answer is yes. Randy Orton's father, i.e. Bob Orton Jr., was also a wrestler in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005.

Randy Orton's grandfather, i.e. Bob Orton, was also a professional wrestler which makes Randy Orton a third-generation wrestler. Orton's uncle – Barry Orton was also a professional wrestler.

A brief history of Bob Orton Jr.'s WWF/WWE career

Brad Stutts @Stuttsy Kinda cool: Cowboy Bob Orton uses the RKO in 1987, or about 16 years before @RandyOrton Kinda cool: Cowboy Bob Orton uses the RKO in 1987, or about 16 years before @RandyOrton https://t.co/gn3DzFyKYD

"Cowboy" Bob Orton Jr.'s first match in WWF was back in 1982. He later challenged Bob Backlund for the WWF World Heavyweight Title. However, he was unsuccessful in winning the title after two attempts, and left WWF for NWA in 1983.

Cowboy returned to WWF in 1984 and acted as Roddy Piper's bodyguard. He had a feud with Jimmy Snuka in which Snuka gained the upper hand. The first-ever WrestleMania featured Cowboy Bob Orton in the corner of Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff as they battled Hulk Hogan and Mr. T in the main event.

At WrestleMania 2, Bob Orton appeared by the side of Roddy Piper as Piper squared off against Mr. T. It was a boxing match that ended via disqualification. Mr. T was able to pick up the win.

Orton joined NJPW in 1987, where he teamed up with his brother Barry under the ring-name Billy Gasper. The duo were known as 'The Gasper Brothers' and wrestled stars like Nobuhiko Takada and Antonio Inoki. Cowboy Orton returned to WWE as part of Hall of Fame's 2005 class. After his induction, he was a part of Randy Orton's rivalry with The Undertaker.

He made an appearance on SmackDown in 2012 where he was attacked by Kane, who was Randy Orton's rival at the time. "The Ace Cowboy" was also involved in Randy Orton's feud against Jinder Mahal in 2017. This was his latest appearance in WWE so far.

As of now, Randy Orton continues his father's legacy in WWE. He is currently one-half of the RAW Tag Team Champions alongside Riddle. Just like his father, The Viper will surely be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Edited by Abhinav Singh