Was Randy Savage married to Miss Elizabeth in real life?

Randy Savage was a key figure in WWE during his time. His character is one of the greatest ever to have graced the ring. However, what he is most remembered for is his association with Miss Elizabeth, with the two widely considered to be one of the greatest on-screen couples in wrestling history.

Savage and Elizabeth first met in 1985 when he chose her as his manager after rejecting many top names. Initially, he was an unlikable man who mistreated the latter and got into fights with anyone who interacted with her. Over time, their relationship became one of the best things in wrestling, with the two even tying the knot at SummerSlam 1991.

With such dazzling chemistry and on-screen romance, fans wouldn't have been surprised to learn that the Macho Man and his lady were married in real life. It turns out the couple were a thing outside the ring too.

Indeed, Randy Savage married Miss Elizabeth in 1984. However, they could not make their marriage work as smoothly as their love on the WWE product. They filed for divorce in 1992.

The Rock's dream of wrestling Randy Savage

Randy Savage is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He is an inspiration to many up-and-coming wrestlers. Indeed, he has left his mark on some legends of the business, including The Rock.

Rock is one of the biggest names the industry has ever produced. He grew up watching Savage and cited him as one of his favorite wrestlers. The Great One also suggested in a previous Instagram post that his dream match in wrestling was against the Macho Man and expressed regret that it never happened.

"That’s a Saturday wrap. Another ones (sic) bites the dust in the #ironparadise. Feelin’ Macho in my "Ohhhh Yeah" shades. Savage was always my dream match as it would’ve been an honor to share the squared circle with him."

It's a shame that The Brahma Bull never got to face his idol, especially considering he has wrestled Hulk Hogan, who was the latter's biggest rival. A match between them would have been the most electrifying contest at the time given the star power of both men.

