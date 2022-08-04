Is Ronda Rousey going to be part of the Road House remake?

Seven years ago, news dropped that former UFC star Ronda Rousey would star in a remake of 1989's Road House. At that time, she had just begun her acting career, having starred in The Expendables 3, Furious 7 and Entourage.

At the time, Ronda Rousey was the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and one of the most recognizable stars in the world. She was all set to venture into Hollywood and widen her horizons. The movie remake, however, took its own sweet time in development, and is still not out.

Naturally, fans want to know if seven years have changed the cast. If you are among those wondering if The Baddest Woman on the Planet is still part of the Road House remake, we have the answer for you right here.

According to reports, Ronda Rousey was going to play a female version of the character Patrick Swayze played in the original movie. However, she will not be starring in the movie anymore. According to Deadline, the reboot will drop on Amazon Prime Video and will star Jake Gyllenhaal and Rousey's former UFC colleague Conor McGregor.

What is Ronda Rousey doing these days?

We don't think Ronda Rousey will be too disappointed with her movie role getting canceled. She is currently signed to WWE, where she is one of their biggest stars and a former two-time Women's Champion.

Most recently, Rousey won the SmackDown Women's Championship by forcing Charlotte Flair to say "I Quit" at WrestleMania Backlash. She lost it to fan-favorite Liv Morgan after the latter cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet faced Morgan in a rematch at SummerSlam a few weeks ago. The champion tapped out right when the challenger's shoulders were pinned to the mat for three. As a result, the former retained her title but found herself on the receiving end of a post-match attack.

With Rousey turning heel, things will be very interesting from now on. We can't wait to see what she does in the coming weeks.

