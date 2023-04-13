Was Vickie Guerrero’s husband ever associated with WWE?

Vickie Guerrero always manages to stay in the headlines. Lately, she’s been the subject of widespread criticism over siding with her husband. Kris Benson is accused of sexual misconduct by Vickie and Eddie Guerrero’s youngest daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero.

The 27-year-old opened up about the alleged incident a couple of weeks ago, claiming it to have happened on a cruise in 2020.

For those wondering whether or not Vickie Guerrero’s husband was associated with WWE at some point, the answer is no. Kris Benson is the owner of Kriskraft Aerial Recon, which provides filming and photography services mostly to the real estate sector. Benson and Vickie Guerrero have been married since 2015.

Eddie Guerrero’s nephew Chavo Guerrero Jr. came out in support of his cousin Sherilyn in the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations against Vickie Guerrero’s husband. The former WWE superstar said he fully supports young Sherilyn and has done so privately in the last couple of years.

“Just to let everyone know, I fully support my cousin, Sherilyn Guerrero, Eddie’s daughter & have been doing so privately in the last couple of years of her struggles,” Guerrero wrote on Twitter. “She is a very strong woman for coming forward with the sexual assault she has suffered. I Love You Prima!”

As of this writing, neither Vickie nor her husband have responded to the sexual misconduct allegations. Her current employer AEW also seems to have removed Vickie from their roster page in the wake of the claims made by her daughter.

Is Vickie Guerrero still associated with AEW?

Vickie had a solid stint in WWE which saw her interact with the likes of Rey Mysterio, Edge and The Undertaker to name a few. She requested her release sometime in 2014 and was granted her request several months later. She continued to make sporadic appearances for the sports and entertainment juggernaut until 2018.

She would show up as a guest commentator for AEW Dark on December 11, 2019. At Fight for the Fallen, she made her official on-screen debut as Nyla Rose’s manager. She also introduced Andrade El Idolo to the promotion.

In February 2023, it was revealed that AEW won’t be renewing her contract following its expiration in July 2023. On April 6, AEW removed her roster page from their website, seemingly confirming her exit from the promotion.

