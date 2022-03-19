Was WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash in John Wick?

Kevin Nash transitioned nicely into Hollywood. Nash has featured in quite a few movies and television series following his in-ring retirement.

Out of the many movies he's starred in, fans mostly bring up his appearance in Keanu Reeves' John Wick (2014). It was the first part of the famous movie series, and the former WWE and WCW Champion had a small yet effective role in it.

Nash played the role of Francis, a tall and muscular Russian working for crime lord Viggo Tarasov. Francis was a bouncer for the VIP entrance to Red Circle, the nightclub owned by Tarasov.

To get into the club, John Wick sneaked in behind Francis and put a gun on the back of his head. He then asked Nash how much weight he lost. It was a coded way for him to ask how many bodyguards there were.

Francis knew he shouldn't lock horns with Wick and replied he lost 27 kgs, implying there were 27 bodyguards. Wick then asked him to go home, which Nash did after thanking him for letting him go. It was a small scene, yet it was a great way to show how much of a threat John Wick was.

Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer

From the alpha biker to the face of WCW, Kevin Nash did everything pro-wrestling had to offer. During his tenure, he was the highlight of WWE and WCW and was a central figure during Monday Night Wars.

Thus, his induction into the WWE Hall of Fame was inevitable. Nash is one of the few superstars to be inducted twice.

Big Daddy Cool first got inducted in 2015 as a solo superstar for his Diesel and Nash gimmicks. Five years later, he got inducted alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman as members of the nWo (New World Order).

